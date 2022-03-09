 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blondell Randolph -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Blondell Randolph, 83, of 283 Ott Sisters Road, St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Karen Randolph Howell, 135 Fire Tower Lane, St. Matthews; however, condolences may also be expressed via telephone at the residence of her daughter at 803-707-5241.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

