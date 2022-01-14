Blondell Jamison Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deaconess Blondell Jamison Davis, 66, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance, located at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, followed by burial services at Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery located at 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg.

Deaconess Davis passed on Jan. 10 at the residence.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. A wake for Deaconess Davis will follow the visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. also at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Livestreaming of the services can be accessed through www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral.

Deaconess Davis leaves to cherish her memories with her children, the Rev. James T. (Katinia) Davis, Mamie D. (Wilbur) Huggins, and Kenneth L. Davis; along with a host of siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting greaterorangeburgfuneral@gmail.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.