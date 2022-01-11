 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blondell J. Davis -- Orangeburg

It is with deepest sympathy that Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of Deaconess Blondell J. Davis of Orangeburg.

She is survived by her children, the Rev. James T. (Katinia) Davis, Mamie D. (Wilbur) Huggins, and Kenneth L. Davis; along with a host of siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

