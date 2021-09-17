Blondell Guinyard -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Blondell Guinyard will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. H. S. Capers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the viewing at the funeral home and during the services.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.