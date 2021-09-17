Blondell Guinyard -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Blondell Guinyard will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. H. S. Capers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the viewing at the funeral home and during the services.