Blondell Guinyard -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- We are saddened by the passing of Mrs. Blondell Guinyard.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St Matthews.
Friends may call at the home of her granddaughter, Vanessa Golson, Gilson, 73 Deer Meadow, St. Matthews.
Visitors are asked to wear masks when visiting the residence.
