Blondell Guinyard -- St. Matthews
Blondell Guinyard

Blondell Guinyard

ST. MATTHEWS -- We are saddened by the passing of Mother Blondell Guinyard of St. Matthews.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St Matthews.

Friends may call at the home of her granddaughter, Yoland Evonne (Kendell) Guinyard-Johnson, 73 Deer Meadow, St. Matthews. Visitors are asked to wear masks when visiting the residence.

