Blondell Glover -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Blondell Glover of 217 Stabler Farm Road, St. Matthews, will be held at noon on Sunday at Roselawn Cemetery, St. Matthews.
There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. Family and friends may join the family at the graveside funeral services and at the family's residence.
COVID guidelines will be enforced. Carson's Funeral Home, St. Matthews, is in charge of arrangements.
