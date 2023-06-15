CAMERON — Funeral services for Mrs. Blondell Brown, 96, of 46 Horseshoe Road, Cameron, SC, will be held 10:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, with interment to follow in St. Luke AME Church Cemetery. Rev. Laverne Haynes and Rev. Grenlen Martin are officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held 1-6:00 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Family and friends may call at the residence 46 Horseshoe Road, Cameron, SC or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

