Blane Anthony Hall -- Neeses

Blane was born on April 27, 1999, in Columbia. He was the son of William Hall and Julie Solano. He was employed by Gulbrandsen Chemical in Orangeburg. He attended First Baptist Church in North. Blane enjoyed playing video games and duck hunting. He loved sports and played football and baseball in high school. Blane was predeceased by his paternal grandfathers, William S. Hall Sr. and Carl F. Tittle, and maternal grandparents, Sandra Solano and Phillip Solano. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He will forever be missed.