Blane Anthony Hall -- Neeses

NEESES -- Blane Anthony Hall, 22, of Neeses, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Steven Wilson will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the memorial service.
Blane was born on April 27, 1999, in Columbia. He was the son of William Hall and Julie Solano. He was employed by Gulbrandsen Chemical in Orangeburg. He attended First Baptist Church in North. Blane enjoyed playing video games and duck hunting. He loved sports and played football and baseball in high school. Blane was predeceased by his paternal grandfathers, William S. Hall Sr. and Carl F. Tittle, and maternal grandparents, Sandra Solano and Phillip Solano. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He will forever be missed.
Survivors include his parents, William Hall (Brandy) and Julie Solano; son, Colson Jace Hall; brother, Trey Hall; sister, Carly Hall; paternal grandmothers, Elizabeth Hall and Donna Tittle; girlfriend, Ashley Worthington; stepsister, Kristen Dukes; stepbrother, Chase Dukes; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
