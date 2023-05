BROOKLYN, NY — Blanche Simpson, 86 of 393 Powell Street, Brooklyn NY 11212, died May 17, 2023 at the Chapin Home For The Aging after a brief illness.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE INCOMPLETE AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER BY GLOVERS FUNERAL HOME. THE FAMILY WILL BE RECEIVING GUEST AT 158 Petunia Street, Cordova, SC 29039.