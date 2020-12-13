Blanche Govan Glover -- Columbia

At an early age, Blanche professed her faith in Jesus Christ, was baptized and joined First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. At First Baptist, she served faithfully as a member of the Trustee Board and other areas of the church. Blanche remained a loyal member until she moved to Columbia. While in Columbia, she attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. At Westminster, she was an active member until her health declined. She was a member of the Women's Circle, was a teacher of the Ladies' Bible Class and assisted with Vacation Bible School.

In addition to working in the church, Blanche enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to activities they were involved with at their schools. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and shopping. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and other educational organizations.