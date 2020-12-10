 Skip to main content
Blanche Govan Glover -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Blanche Govan Glover of Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may contact her daughter, Blanche (Marva Glover) Chisolm, 206 Clearview Drive, Columbia (803-261-6478).

Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

