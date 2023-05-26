Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BROOKLYN, NY -- Mrs. Blanche E. Simpson, 86, of 393 Powell Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212, died May 17, 2023 at the Chapin Home for the Aging.

Funeral services 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial at Williams Cemetery – Cope, SC, Reverend Isaac Thomas officiating.

Viewing on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 2:00pm-7:00pm. The family will be recieving guest at 158 Petunia Street, Cordova, SC 29039.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.