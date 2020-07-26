Blanche B. Crider -- Williston
WILLISTON -- Funeral services for Blanche Bessinger Crider, 94, of Williston, will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston.

Burial will be in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Inc., Orangeburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to Elko Baptist Church, P.O. Box 277, Elko, SC 29826. Mrs. Blanche passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

