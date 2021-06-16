Blanch Gilmore -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Blanch Gilmore, 71, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of Santee, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving quests at the residence; however, you may contact her son, Jerome Gilmore, at 803-308-9357, and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.