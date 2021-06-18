 Skip to main content
Blanch Gilmore -- St. Mathews
Blanch Gilmore -- St. Mathews

Blanch Gilmore

ST. MATHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Blanch Gilmore, 71, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. C.J. Way, pastor, officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact her son, Jerome Gilmore, at 803-308-9357, and the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

