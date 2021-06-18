Blanch Gilmore -- St. Mathews

ST. MATHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Blanch Gilmore, 71, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. C.J. Way, pastor, officiating.
Masks will be required for persons attending the service.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact her son, Jerome Gilmore, at 803-308-9357, and the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.