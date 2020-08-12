Bishop Robert Allen James Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Bishop Robert Allen James Jr., 49, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Antioch Memorial Garden, River Road, Pinewood. Bishop Powell Hampton is officiating.

Bishop James passed away Thursday, Aug. 6.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Kingdom Builders Church, 621 W. Liberty St., Sumter.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert James, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.