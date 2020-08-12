You have permission to edit this article.
Bishop Robert Allen James Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Bishop Robert Allen James Jr., 49, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Antioch Memorial Garden, River Road, Pinewood. Bishop Powell Hampton is officiating.

Bishop James passed away Thursday, Aug. 6.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Kingdom Builders Church, 621 W. Liberty St., Sumter.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

