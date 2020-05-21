Bishop Paul J. Jenkins -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Bishop Paul J. Jenkins, 68, of 840 N. Triangle St., Orangeburg, passed Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence from 2 to 7 p.m. daily and at the funeral home. Visitors to the home should abide by all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

