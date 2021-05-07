Bishop Mackey Bovian Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Bishop Mackey Bovian Jr., 78, of 2288 Shillings Bridge Road, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday May 8, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Bub Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332). Friends may call the residence and/or the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Keys (www.cmkeys.org/), Sickle Cell Foundation (www.jamesrclarksicklecell.orgonate), or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.orgnvolvedonate.html) in his name.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will NOT receive any guests, friends, and/or other family members. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.

