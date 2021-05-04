Bishop Mackey Bovian Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Bishop Mackey Bovian Jr., 78, of 2288 Shillings Bridge Road, died May 2, 2021, at the residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Brown and Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Friends may call the residence and/or the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Keys (www.cmkeys.org/), Sickle Cell Foundation (www.jamesrclarksicklecell.orgonate), or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.orgnvolvedonate.html) in his name.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will not receive any guests, friends and/or other family members. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.