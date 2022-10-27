Billy Wayne Smith -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Billy Wayne Smith, 76, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after an extended battle with heart issues.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Eric Little officiating.

Mr. Smith was born in Orangeburg, the son of the late Billy Furman Smith and Lelia Proveaux Smith. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Billy retired from Daniel's Construction Company, where he worked for over 50 years.

Survivors include his wife, Cecile Sikes Smith; son, Billy Wayne Smith Jr. (Becky); daughter, Beth Stone (Vance); grandsons, Joshua Paul Hanner (Brenda) and Martin Ethan Hanner; and three great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses for their care and love shown to Billy.

Memorials may be sent to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030.

