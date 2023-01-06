Billy Shell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Billy Shell, 84, of 143 Glivens Court, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Wayman AME Church Cemetery, Sumter, with interment to follow.

Mr. Shell passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Blackville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Blackville.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

