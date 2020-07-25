Billy Ray Williams -- Neeses
NEESES -- Billy Ray Williams, 73, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The family will host a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Neeses, with services to follow. Social distancing will be encouraged. Culler-McAlhany will conduct graveside services following the family visitation, with the Rev. Samuel Leonard officiating.

Mr. Williams was born in Orangeburg County, a son of Raymond and Ruby Hutto Williams. He was a member of the National Guard for six years, a member of Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church and was retired from Aiken Electric Coop.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Still Williams, of the home; daughter, Robbin (Russell) Sharpe; son, Travis Williams; grandchildren, Madison Sharpe, Morgan Sharpe and Cade Eppler; and a brother, Leroy (Mary) Williams.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and Dr. Hank Alford for their dedicated care.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

