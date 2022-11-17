Billy Ray Kiah -- Cordova

CORDOVA – The funeral for Billy Ray Kiah, 62, of 115 Terry St., Cordova, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial, with military honors, will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 18, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

He died Nov. 11.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.