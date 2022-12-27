 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billy Kirkland Weathers -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Billy Kirkland Weathers, 68, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, after an extended illness.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Billy was born on April 15, 1954, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Allen Kirkland Weathers and Angie Nell Parler Weathers. He attended Summerville Baptist Church and was a member of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church. He attended Dorchester County Board of Disabilities Special Needs Workshop Venture Industries in Summerville for many years.

Surviving are his brother, Allen Eugene (Cindy) Weathers; two nephews, Bryan (Sims) Weathers and Derek (Julie) Weathers; great nieces, Abigail, Rylee and Harper Weathers; and great-nephews, Mccoy and Cash Weathers.

Memorials may be made Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Janis Jacques, 3024 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018.

