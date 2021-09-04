Billy J. McFarland -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- The graveside service for Mr. Billy J. McFarland, 66, of Cordova will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. McFarland passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence.

All visitors must wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.