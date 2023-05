ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Billy Hudson Sr., 71, of 2107 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, SC, passed on May 12, 2023 in Bamberg, SC.

A public viewing will be held Friday, May 19 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at the Easter Branch Holiness Church, Bamberg SC.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed and masks are required. Arrangements are entrusted to Wright's Funeral Home of Denmark, SC.