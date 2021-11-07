Billy Dawkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Billy Dawkins, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St. in Orangeburg. The Rev. Fletcher Rawls will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. in Orangeburg.

Mr. Dawkins was born on Jan. 30, 1937, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late W.J. Dawkins and the late Lonnie Fralick Lee Dawkins. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of First Southern Methodist Church in Orangeburg and the Orangeburg #12 Masonic Lodge. Mr. Dawkins was retired from Midstate Maintenance. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Robert Dawkins.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma Gates Dawkins of Orangeburg; granddaughter, Taylor Dawkins; grandson, Corey Dawkins; daughter-in-law, Susan Dawkins Metts, all of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorials may be made to First Southern Methodist Church at 2456 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

