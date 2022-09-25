Billie Maurice Whetstone Carter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Billie Maurice Whetstone Carter, 92, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Thomas Brookshire will be officiating.

Mrs. Carter was born in Orangeburg County to the late James E. Whetstone and the late Edna Blackmon Whetstone. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg and the Faithful Friends Sunday School Class. She was a devoted wife, MaMa, granny and friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and son-in-law, Jack Richardson.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas M. Carter, Sr. Of Orangeburg; daughters, Janice Richardson of Charleston, Karen Ferguson of Orangeburg; sons,Tommy Carter Jr. (Melissa) of Neeses, Michael Carter (Tracy) of Orangeburg; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter on the way.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital at 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

