Billie Eugene Wyatt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Billie Eugene Wyatt, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away July 9, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara Selenia Wyatt

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Deacon Gary Janelle officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home with a rosary service starting at 7 p.m.

Billie was born in Marshall, North Carolina, the son of the late Dolph Wyatt and Josephine Sexton Wyatt. He was a retired chemical operator from Merck & Co. When Billie lived in Iselin, New Jersey, he was a volunteer firefighter for Iselin Fire Department and volunteered for Merck Fire Department. Billie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Robert Wyatt; one daughter, Pauline Shields (Jeff); and seven grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.comDukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868