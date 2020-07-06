Bianca White -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Bianca White, 26, of 1243 Chestnut St., Orangeburg.
Ms. White passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 6, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her grandmother, Mrs. Elouise Hart, at (803) 534-5528, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
