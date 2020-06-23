Bianca White -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Bianca White, 26, of 1243 Chestnut St., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her grandmother, Mrs. Elouise Hart, at 803-534-5528, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

