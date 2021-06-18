Bianca Boderick -- Concord, N.C.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Funeral services for Ms. Bianca Boderick, 43, of Concord, N.C., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Ricky Glenn is officiating.

Ms. Boderick passed away Friday June 11, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Concord.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Jaquoria Boderick, 172 Cloverdale Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

