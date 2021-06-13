 Skip to main content
Bianca Boderick -- Concord, N.C.
CONCORD, N.C. -- Ms. Bianca Boderick, 43, of Concord, N.C., passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Concord.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Jaquoria Boderick, 172 Cloverdale Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

