Beverly Smalls -- Ladson

LADSON -- Graveside service for Beverly Smalls of Ladson will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at John United Methodist Church in Dorchester, with the Rev. Laurie Tomlin officiating.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

