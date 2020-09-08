 Skip to main content
Beverly Moorer -- Dorchester
Beverly Moorer -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Beverly Moorer of Dorchester passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Roper Hospital.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6:30 P.M. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home and graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 12, at Zion Pilgrim Christian Church, 168 Campbell Thickett Road, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

