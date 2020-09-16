Beverly Marie Burns Franklin Smith -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly Marie Burns Franklin Smith, 74, of 126 Tyler Road, will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Haye T. Gainey is officiating.

Mrs. Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Vibra Hospital Charleston, Mount Pleasant,.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.