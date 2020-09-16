 Skip to main content
Beverly Marie Burns Franklin Smith -- Orangeburg
Beverly Marie Burns Franklin Smith -- Orangeburg

Beverly Marie Burns Franklin Smith

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly Marie Burns Franklin Smith, 74, of 126 Tyler Road, will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Haye T. Gainey is officiating.

Mrs. Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Vibra Hospital Charleston, Mount Pleasant,.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

