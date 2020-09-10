Beverly M. Smith -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Mrs. Beverly M. Smith, 74, of 126 Tyler Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Vibra Hospital Charleston, Mt. Pleasant.'

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.