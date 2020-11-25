Beverly Lucille Pauling -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Beverly Lucille Pauling, 56, of Elloree, passed away on Nov, 23, 2020.

Drive-thru viewing for Ms. Pauling is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving visitors; however, please feel free to contact Shirley Brown at 803-308-1578 or 803-747-7266.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Final arrangements are private.