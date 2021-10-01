Beverly Kim Owens -- Harleyville

Due to COVID, the family will have a private service at a later date.

Beverly was born on March 18, 1956, in Holly Hill, a daughter of the late John Archie and Dorothy Lane Owens. She was a lifelong member of Maxwell Variety Store. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Darren L. Owens, Ronald K. “Skip” Owens and Archie Louie Owens.