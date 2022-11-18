Beverly Johnson Little -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Mrs. Beverly Johnson Little, of Bowman will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home with burial in the New Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Sherri White will be officiating the service.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from noon till 7 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Little; children, Cathy Zimmerman and Deron Little.
