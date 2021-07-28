Beverly Gibbons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Mrs. Marian Beverly Williamson Gibbons, 80, will be in the chapel of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Thursday July 29, 2021, with the Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. The family will greet friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
An Orangeburg native, she was the eldest daughter of the late Marion Osborne Williamson and Margie Banks Williamson and the wife of the late Irby McDowell (Mac) Gibbons Jr. Her paternal great-grandparents were W. Franklin and Effie Mathis Williamson of Norway and S. Douglas Banks and Belle Grant Banks of Winnsboro. Dr. Carlisle Smiley officiated at their marriage on Dec. 17, 1961, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg.
Private interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.
Beverly was a 1958 graduate of Orangeburg High School and earned degrees in English and Spanish at Columbia College and later, her master's degree. She was a charter teacher at Wade Hampton Academy for three years and a charter teacher of English at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for 22 years. She enjoyed teaching and was twice honored by the Student Government Association as "Instructor of the Year." She and Mac moved to Hartwell, Georgia in 1990 and lived there for 23 years. Beverly was a benefactor of Columbia College, a member of Hartwell First United Methodist Church, and the Hartwell Service League. They enjoyed new friendships and the beauty of upstate Georgia but returned to Orangeburg in July 2013 and cherished their final years with their Wellsgrove community. In 2006, her oldest living relative, Aunt Marelle Williamson Sanford (age 102), asked Beverly to research out Williamson genealogy. She died before the genealogy was completed. Beverly found records of the Willow and Goodland areas of the Colonial Orangeburg District (Norwaypringfield) near Edisto River. She and her husband searched the S.C. Archives, the Orangeburg County Courthouse, the Orangeburg Historical Society, and had help from relatives. In January 2007, Beverly mailed a variety of documents and collected stories to every family, and in June 2007, they enjoyed a lunch reunion at Lebanon United Methodist Church near Norway. The stories continue within all our collective families. Beverly and Mac celebrated their 50th anniversary in December 2011 with their families in Chester.
Survivors are her sons: Dr. Marion Logan Gibbons and wife Jennifer Wood Gibbons of Chester and Circuit Court Judge Brian McDowell Gibbons and wife Lorena Crouch Gibbons of Chester. Beverly cherished her six grandchildren who loved her as their "Gams": Logan McDowell Gibbons, Mason Bradley Gibbons and wife Ashlyn, Hunter Osborne Gibbons, Mitchell Banks Gibbons and wife Megan, Hannah Grace Gibbons, and Marshall Britt Gibbons, all of Chester. Also surviving are sisters, Martha W. (Sissi) and John Broaddus of Greenbelt, Maryland, Margie W. Place (Ginni) of Beaufort, and Susanne W. (Sue) and Wayne Branham of Blackstock; cousins, Rolly O. and Linda Williamson, Sherry S. and Dennis Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.
