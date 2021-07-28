Beverly Gibbons -- Orangeburg

Beverly was a 1958 graduate of Orangeburg High School and earned degrees in English and Spanish at Columbia College and later, her master's degree. She was a charter teacher at Wade Hampton Academy for three years and a charter teacher of English at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for 22 years. She enjoyed teaching and was twice honored by the Student Government Association as "Instructor of the Year." She and Mac moved to Hartwell, Georgia in 1990 and lived there for 23 years. Beverly was a benefactor of Columbia College, a member of Hartwell First United Methodist Church, and the Hartwell Service League. They enjoyed new friendships and the beauty of upstate Georgia but returned to Orangeburg in July 2013 and cherished their final years with their Wellsgrove community. In 2006, her oldest living relative, Aunt Marelle Williamson Sanford (age 102), asked Beverly to research out Williamson genealogy. She died before the genealogy was completed. Beverly found records of the Willow and Goodland areas of the Colonial Orangeburg District (Norwaypringfield) near Edisto River. She and her husband searched the S.C. Archives, the Orangeburg County Courthouse, the Orangeburg Historical Society, and had help from relatives. In January 2007, Beverly mailed a variety of documents and collected stories to every family, and in June 2007, they enjoyed a lunch reunion at Lebanon United Methodist Church near Norway. The stories continue within all our collective families. Beverly and Mac celebrated their 50th anniversary in December 2011 with their families in Chester.