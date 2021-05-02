Beverly Densie Davis -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE --Beverly Densie Davis, 57, of 94 Walker St., Blackville, passed April 30, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Elkia Davis, 1333 Sunshine Road, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.