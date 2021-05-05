 Skip to main content
Beverly Denise Davis -- Blackville
Beverly Denise Davis

BLACKVILLE – Funeral services for Ms. Beverly Denise Davis, 57, of 94 Walker St., Blackville, will be held at noon Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Elkia Davis, 1333 Sunshine Road, Blackville. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

