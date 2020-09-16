Beulah Sanders -- Cope

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Beulah Sanders, 75, of 109 Second St., died Sept. 10, 2020 at MUSC Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.