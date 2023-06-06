Beulah Mae Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Beulah Mae Williams, 87, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 100 Neighbors Way, Cope, SC, her casket will be placed in the church at 10:00am, with interment followed at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Williams passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.