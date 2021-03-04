Beulah Mae Tatum -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Beulah Mae Tatum, 61, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Tatum passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, at her residence.

Visitation was held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Mr. Troy Tatum, at 803-290-3062 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

