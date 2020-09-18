 Skip to main content
Beulah Govan-Sanders -- Cope
COPE -- Beulah Govan-Sanders, 75, of 109 Second St., died Sept. 10, 2020, at MUSC following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

