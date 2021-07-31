Beulah B. Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Beulah B. Washington, 91, of 217 Fourth Ave., died July 29, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving friends due to COVID-19.

You may reach her daughters, Joyce Davis at 843-636-4031, and Marie Huggins at 803-747-6781.