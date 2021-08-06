Beulah B. Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Beulah B. Washington, 91, of 217 Fourth Ave., died July 29, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-10. You may contact her daughters, Joyce Davis at 843-636-4031 and Marie Hughes at 803-747-6781.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.